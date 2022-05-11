Left Menu

Three men dupe Nagpur doctor of Rs 11 lakh in fake car deal

A Maharashtra government doctor in Nagpur was duped of Rs 11.12 lakh by three men under the pretext of helping him buy a new SUV at a cheap rate, police said on Wednesday. The accused told the doctor that he can help him buy a new SUV cheaper by Rs 1 lakh from his friends showroom in MP.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra government doctor in Nagpur was duped of Rs 11.12 lakh by three men under the pretext of helping him buy a new SUV at a cheap rate, police said on Wednesday. Police have identified the accused as Ayush Agrawal, Amitabh Shukla, and Pankaj Agrawal, who all are residents of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. No arrest is made yet.

A police official said that one of the accused had befriended the doctor while he was working as a contractor at the government super-speciality hospital in Nagpur. ''The accused told the doctor that he can help him buy a new SUV cheaper by Rs 1 lakh from his friend's showroom in MP. The doctor transferred Rs 11.12 lakh to the bank account of the accused in January this year,'' the official said. The accused later stopped taking calls from the doctor. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including rioting.

