Delhi govt to conduct survey during summer break to identify out-of-school children

The Delhi government will conduct an extensive survey during summer break to identify out-of-school children and enrol them in nearby schools, according to officials.

A total of 243 survey teams have been formed to conduct the district-wise survey from May 11 to June 27. ''A district-wise survey will be conducted by Samagra Shiksha-Delhi survey team members headed by the District Urban Resource Centre Coordinators (DURCCS). The out-of-school children will be identified in four age groups -- below 6 years, 6-10 years, 11-14 years and 15-19 years,'' a Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

''The teams will wear survey kits bearing identifiable official insignia for easy identification and gaining the confidence of the people to get maximum information. They will send their daily survey records to the DURCCS concerned and the same shall be mailed to Samagra Shiksha-HQ, Delhi, by 5 pm daily,'' he said.

The DoE further said the complete report summary, signed by the coordination team concerned will be submitted by July 4.

