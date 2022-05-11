Left Menu

Strong academia-industry collaboration can improve private, public sectors: J-K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said a strong collaboration between academia and industry will bring a meaningful change in the private and the public sector.

He said the administration's aim is to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in J-K.

The synergies between industrial and academic establishments will encourage and empower young innovators and boost private investment in the startups, Sinha said.

"A strong academic-industry collaboration will bring a meaningful change in the private and public sector, besides providing an opportunity to promote innovation, work on new model of IEC - Innovate, Evolve and Commercialise the relevant technology, building new knowledge to meet the needs of the future,'' he said at a function held at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) at Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Terming startups as a true game changer for economic growth, the Lt Governor said the administration is determined to provide incubation and seed funding support to brilliant ideas and solutions.

During his visit to IUST, the Lt Governor inaugurated several key infrastructure facilities on the university campus, including the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), Food Technology Block, SSM Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology and Food Testing Lab.

Sinha also presided over the signing of several MoUs between IUST and industry associations, businesses, institutions and the government.

In his address, the Lt Governor termed the conclave as a path-breaking initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Collaboration with stakeholders will help in building an enabling environment for innovation to flourish in UT of J-K. he said.

Sinha asked all stakeholders to focus on affordability, sustainability of innovative products, creation of industry innovation clusters to encourage young entrepreneurs and drive job creation.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

