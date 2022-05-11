Hope global community in one voice tells Russia to stop Ukraine aggression: EU ambassador

European Union (EU) Ambassador Ugo Astuto on Wednesday said it is important that the international community comes together and makes it clear to Russia that its aggression against Ukraine must stop.

He was speaking to reporters after delivering a keynote address at the 'EU-India: A green, digital and resilient future' event organised at the Savitribai Phule Pune University here on the occasion of 60 years of EU-India partnership.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the EU ambassador to India and Bhutan said, ''I think it is very important that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and we hope that Russia comes to its senses as its unprovoked and unjustified aggression is senseless.'' ''So it is important that the international community comes together and makes it clear to Russia and its leaders that the aggression must stop, hostilities must stop and troops must be withdrawn,'' said Astuto.

When asked if sanctions against Russia would continue if the war against Ukraine drags on, he said the sanctions are necessary to check the Russian aggression.

''Through the actions, we are trying to affect the Russian war machine and to hold those responsible for this decision to attack Ukraine. We have already approved five packages for sanctions,'' he said.

Astuto added that they have developed ''very effective financial sanctions and have excluded major financial institutions from Russia from the SWIFT''.

''We are progressively expanding in respect of the sanctions. In the last package, for instance, we also made it clear that we want to target the coal export from Russia,'' said Astuto.

He added that it is a process which is continuing and the point is that through these sanctions, they want to affect the capability of the Russian military as it continues its aggression against Ukraine.

''So we will continue and expand as it (imposition of sanctions) is necessary as long as Russia continues its aggression,'' Astuto added.

Earlier, during his keynote address, the EU ambassador said they (the EU) are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties with India.

''India and the EU need to establish conversation to facilitate the human resource of these continents together. The EU is hosting around 6,000 Indian students under the Erasmus project. In the current erratic scenario, it is necessary that democracies shall come together to synergies their human resources and shape the changing world,'' a release said quoting Astuto.

He also added that climate change is a global challenge which needs a global response.

While interacting with the students at the Savitribai Phule University, Astuto highlighted the vast potential of the EU-India ties, including in the green tech, innovation and digitisation.

He also spoke about narrowing down the global infrastructure investment gap through the EU's Global Gateway initiative.

The EU ambassador visited the Phugewadi office of the Pune Metro and reviewed the work progress of the project.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided the substantial funding for the Pune Metro project. So far, 74% work of the Pune Metro stands completed.

Astuto also took a ride on the Pune Metro train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)