Wrestler Sagar Birajdar wins state-level competition in Latur

Wrestler Sagar Birajdar on Wednesday won a state-level competition here in central Maharashtra.

Sagar Birajdar, son of noted wrestler Harishchandra Birajdar, defeated his rival Bharat Karad in the 86 kg-125 kg weight open category to win the Rashtradharma Pujak Dadarao Karad Smriti state-level Maharashtra wrestling competition held at Rameshwar village in Latur district.

Birajdar, a native of Latur district, was awarded Rs 71,000 in cash and a silver mace for winning the competition. Karad, who bagged the second position, received Rs 51,000, while wreslter Rahul Sul from Satara district finished third and got Rs 31,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)