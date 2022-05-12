Left Menu

Non-bailable warrants against Azam Khan's son, wife in fake birth certificate case

SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan and his mother Tazin Fatma were issued the warrants for non-appearance in the court in his fake birth certificate case, District government advocate Arun Saxena said.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:26 IST
Non-bailable warrants against Azam Khan's son, wife in fake birth certificate case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special MP-MLA court here Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against the son and wife of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a fake birth certificate case. SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan and his mother Tazin Fatma were issued the warrants for non-appearance in the court in his fake birth certificate case, District government advocate Arun Saxena said. The next hearing of the case will be held on May 16.

BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed the case in 2019 at Ganj police station in Rampur in connection with the issue of fake birth certificate to Abdullah Azam Khan.

On Wednesday, during the hearing in the said case, the witnesses present in the court could not be examined as Abdullah and his mother Tazin Fatma were not present.

The duo sought exemption from appearance, which the court rejected and issued non-bailable warrants against the two. Abdullah Azam won from the Swar seat of Rampur for the second consecutive time in the recently concluded assembly elections. Meanwhile, a team of the Enforcement Directorate reached Rampur on Wednesday to probe allegations of illegal collection of funds and embezzlement by the Jauhar Trust, the governing body of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

A senior district official said that the officers of the Enforcement Directorate conducted an inspection inside the Jauhar University campus.

Additional District Magistrate and other officers along with a large police team were also present to assist them in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022