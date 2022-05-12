UP: Private school management booked for confining students, parents over fee dispute

Two FIRs were lodged against the management of a private school here for allegedly holding some students and their parents captive over a fee-related dispute, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, over 30 students of the school were forced to stay inside a room on May 7. When the parents of these students reached the school, they too were held captive inside the campus for over two hours.

The school management has refuted the allegations of holding students or parents captive.

Inspector General of Police Ramit Sharma said, ''I received a complaint against the management of Hartmann College for holding some students and their parents captive. I have directed officials concerned to take suitable action against the accused.'' On the direction of the IGP, an FIR against the school was lodged at Izzatnagar police station on Wednesday night.

Principal of the school Anil Kullu, teacher Shalini Juneja, office in-charge Jewel Massey and one Roshan have been named accused in the FIR.

Based on the complaint of a parent, Saif-ur-Rehman, the accused have been booked under section 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) in the FIR.

The first FIR regarding the incident was lodged Tuesday evening on the complaint of another parent.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan said, ''A police team is investigating the matter and two separate FIRs have been lodged.... Our team is collecting evidence before taking further action against the accused.'' PTI COR CDN SMN

