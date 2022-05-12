Left Menu

CUET not required for admission to NEHU colleges in Meghalaya: Pradhan

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:48 IST
CUET not required for admission to NEHU colleges in Meghalaya: Pradhan
CUET would not be required for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Pradhan said the exemption was given for this academic year, considering the geographical conditions, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity and infrastructure.

''The affiliated colleges of NEHU will continue with the existing practice for admission instead of CUET,'' the education minister said in the letter.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year.

The chief minister had on April 25 met Pradhan, seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges.

