T'gana Minister demands apology from Bandi Sanjay Kumar for remarks on students' suicide

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:50 IST
TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday warned Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar that he would be constrained to initiate legal action if the latter does not desist from making ''baseless'' allegations against him over the ''suicides'' of intermediate students in 2019.

The Telangana IT Minister also sought a public apology from Kumar for the charges levelled against him.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, ''BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action.

''If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric.'' Kumar had reportedly remarked that 27 intermediate students in the state died by suicide due to the 'mismanagement' of Rama Rao.

In 2019, suicides by many intermediate students were reported after the results of examinations were announced by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Opposition parties had alleged that technical error in publication of results was the reason for the failure of students.

