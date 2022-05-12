Mentally challenged girl raped in Kanpur, accused detained

A 16-year-old mentally challenged Dalit girl was allegedly raped multiple times after being kidnapped here in Barra, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to the fore three days ago, following which the accused was detained for questioning, they said.

The police said an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after medical tests confirmed the girl is two months' pregnant.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Anand Prakash Tiwari said the victim's father alleged that the accused had been physically exploiting the girl for several months and pressuring her to adopt Islam.

Forensic experts have been called in to collect nail and hair samples of the accused for DNA profiling to strengthen the case, he said.

The accused was allegedly caught in an objectionable condition with the girl three days ago, after which he threatened her brother not to report the incident to police, a senior official said.

After getting news about the incident, Bajrang Dal members gheraoed the Barra police station.

