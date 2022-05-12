Disappointed by political leadership's silence on humiliation of girl in Kerala by Muslim scholar, says Guv

A day after slamming a Muslim scholar for allegedly reprimanding the organisers of an event in Malappuram for inviting a girl on stage to receive a reward, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said he was ''disappointed'' by the silence of the political, social and economic leadership of the country on the issue.

He also expressed sadness at the silence of the leadership in Kerala.

''I am so deeply disappointed that the whole political leadership is silent about it. And not just the political leadership, even the others are silent about it. I appeal to the national leadership of every party to come forward and protect the honour and dignity of our daughters,'' Khan said while speaking to reporters here.

''I believe I have said much more (than them),'' he said of the silence of the leadership in the state and added -- ''I consider it a sin to remain silent when your daughters are being humiliated, insulted.'' Khan said what has surprised him more was that no case has been registered and none of the institutions, like the women's or child rights commissions, in the state have taken cognisance of what has happened.

''Humiliating a girl in public, offending her modesty, is a cognizable offence. Where is the question of not taking action against this man? I hope, I expect and I fervently pray that our state institutions take suo motu cognisance of this crime. This is nothing but crime.

''What has surprised me the most is that no case has been registered, no cognisance has been taken. Are we going to leave our daughters, our young girls to the wills and whims of these people who are masquerading as religious leaders in society, but have a highly discriminating attitude towards women,'' the Governor said.

Later in the day, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on its own registered a case against the Muslim scholar for allegedly publicly insulting the girl and a child protection officer was asked to file a report regarding the incident.

At a press meet, when a reporter pointed to Khan that the person in question was a leader of Samastha which has around 10,000 madrasas in Kerala, the Governor said their numbers did not matter in a democracy or rule of law and it was not going to make him suppress his conscience.

''They might be having a hundred thousand madrasas. But because of their strength, I am not going to keep my conscience suppressed. They might be very powerful, but they have no right to humiliate, to insult and to offend the modesty of a young talented girl.

''They might have any number, these numbers do not matter. You are in a democracy, in a rule of law. Be you ever so high, the law is above you. This is not merely a violation of the clear cut commands of the Qur'an. It is clear cut violations of the provisions of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution,'' Khan said.

He further said that such persons were responsible for creating Islamophobia in the world.

''What to say of non-Muslims, even Muslims like me have a fear that if they have an upper hand, they will impose their code on every woman. They will impose their will on the women of my family,'' Khan said.

He said the ''ultimate purpose'' -- to imprison women in the four walls of their homes -- of these people was evident from their conduct towards the girl who was wearing a hijab.

''I have been right from the beginning saying that they are not campaigning for hijab, this is a conspiracy to push back women into the four walls of the house to foreclose their career options, so that they lose their interest in education and they imprison themselves inside the four walls of the house.

''She is wearing a hijab. If you are fighting for a hijab, then why are you objecting to a girl who has come wearing a hijab? Why are you insulting her? Because your ultimate purpose is not hijab. These are the people responsible for creating Islamophobia in the world.'' Khan said the child received the ''upbraiding'' for doing well in an examination, for winning an award and termed the scholar's action as ''unnecessary and uncalled for''.

''What kind of society are we living in? How can we allow these things to go on?... As ordinary Indians, not just leaders, if we tolerate this, this is not a good omen for our democracy. Will society accept it and tolerate it? That is the main question today,'' he added.

State Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu also disapproved of the incident by saying that the girl should have been encouraged for her achievements. The incident occurred during the inauguration of a 'madrassa' building in Malappuram district, where students were felicitated recently.

The memento was handed over to the girl by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal.

Soon after the award was handed over, Muslim scholar M T Abdullah Musaliyar questioned the organisers as to why the girl was invited on stage.

''Who invited a Class 10 girl to the stage? If you do this again... Don't call such girls here. Don't you know the rules of Samastha? Were you the one who called her? Ask her parents to come to the stage to collect the award. Don't do such things while we are sitting here. This will appear in photos and be telecast,'' a visibly angry Musaliyar was seen telling the organisers, while Thangal was standing next to him.

The person who announced the name of the girl was seen apologising to Musaliyar.

Taking to Twitter to express his displeasure, Khan on Wednesday had tweeted, ''Sad to know that a young talented girl was humiliated on stage in Malappuram district while receiving a well deserved award simply because she was born into a Muslim family.'' PTI HMP ROH ROH

