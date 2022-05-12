YUVA Tourism Clubs being set up to nurture, develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism: Centre

The Union Ministry of Tourism has initiated establishing 'YUVA Tourism Clubs' as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations with the CBSE instructing schools to form such clubs in their institutions, an official statement said on Thursday.

The vision of YUVA Tourism Clubs is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of the Indian tourism, it said.

''These young ambassadors would be catalysts for promoting tourism in India. Participation in Tourism Clubs is also expected to facilitate development of soft skills like teamwork, management, leadership besides encouraging adoption of responsible tourism practices and concern for sustainable tourism," said the statement issued by the ministry.

''The Central Board of Secondary Education has come forward to support the initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and issued instructions to all CBSE-affiliated schools regarding formation of Yuva Tourism Clubs,'' it said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said youths are the best ambassadors of India and its rich cultural, spiritual and natural heritage.

''The Yuva Tourism clubs that are being set up in various schools will promote national integration and build on the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,'' he said.

Reddy said students will now be aware of domestic destinations and equipped with the tools to promote the tourism sector.

He said the clubs will help children to be more aware about their states and neighborhood along with the cultural aspects.

The Ministry of Tourism has shared a 'Handbook for Schools for conduct of Tourism Clubs'. The handbook reiterates the purposes, operational strategies along with specific guidelines and suggestions for conduct of various activities.

The proposed sample of activities is suggestive and the teachers and schools are encouraged to incorporate allied activities under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme like excursion, online or e-tourism, pen pals in the paired state/UT, learning the language of the paired state/UT, having exposure to the diversity, natural resources and rich heritage of India, the ministry said.

