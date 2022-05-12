Delhi govt organises consultation for framing city's solar policy

The Delhi government on Thursday organised a national consultation allowing stakeholders to hold discussions for framing the city's solar policy, according to an official statement.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the policy consultations, organised regularly by the city government, have led to gathering valuable feedback from stakeholders to formulate an effective and robust solar policy for the national capital.

''Through rooftop solar installation, Delhi government will explore innovative mechanisms to effectively manage peak load, which is also complementary to the growth of electric vehicles in the city,'' he said.

''The customer must be provided with continuous maintenance and proper functioning of the solar panels through the promotion of the RESCO model.'' Jain also assured people that rooftop solar installation will not ruin their terrace space and they can put the solar panels at a height of eight to nine feet.

Jasmine Shah, the Vice-Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission said, ''Delhi's last Solar Policy of 2016 has laid the foundation for rooftop solar adoptions in the city with 83 per cent of total rooftop solar capacity (230 MW) installed since 2016.'' ''The new solar policy will make Delhi the solar capital of India and hopefully, a global case study for how cities can lead the rooftop solar movement. It will also create thousands of new green jobs as envisioned under Delhi's Rozgar Budget,'' Shah said.

According to the statement, the consultation was aimed at aligning relevant stakeholders in the solar energy ecosystem on a shared vision for Delhi's solar targets and establishing a clear set of actionable next steps to make the city a national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)