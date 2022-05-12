Left Menu

Delhi govt organises consultation for framing city's solar policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:46 IST
Delhi govt organises consultation for framing city's solar policy
Representative image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Thursday organised a national consultation allowing stakeholders to hold discussions for framing the city's solar policy, according to an official statement.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the policy consultations, organised regularly by the city government, have led to gathering valuable feedback from stakeholders to formulate an effective and robust solar policy for the national capital.

''Through rooftop solar installation, Delhi government will explore innovative mechanisms to effectively manage peak load, which is also complementary to the growth of electric vehicles in the city,'' he said.

''The customer must be provided with continuous maintenance and proper functioning of the solar panels through the promotion of the RESCO model.'' Jain also assured people that rooftop solar installation will not ruin their terrace space and they can put the solar panels at a height of eight to nine feet.

Jasmine Shah, the Vice-Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission said, ''Delhi's last Solar Policy of 2016 has laid the foundation for rooftop solar adoptions in the city with 83 per cent of total rooftop solar capacity (230 MW) installed since 2016.'' ''The new solar policy will make Delhi the solar capital of India and hopefully, a global case study for how cities can lead the rooftop solar movement. It will also create thousands of new green jobs as envisioned under Delhi's Rozgar Budget,'' Shah said.

According to the statement, the consultation was aimed at aligning relevant stakeholders in the solar energy ecosystem on a shared vision for Delhi's solar targets and establishing a clear set of actionable next steps to make the city a national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022