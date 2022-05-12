Left Menu

CUET not required for admission to Meghalaya colleges: Pradhan

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
CUET would not be required for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Pradhan said the exemption was given for this academic year, considering the geographical conditions, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity and infrastructure.

''The affiliated colleges of NEHU will continue with the existing practice for admission instead of CUET,'' the education minister said in the letter.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year.

The chief minister had on April 25 met Pradhan, seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges.

Sangma expressed gratitude to Pradhan for the exemption.

''On behalf of the students of my State, I would like to express my gratitude to Hon'ble Minister @dpradhanbjp ji (Dharmendra Pradhan) for allowing colleges affiliated to NEHU to continue with existing practice for admission instead of #CUET (sic),'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

