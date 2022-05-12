Left Menu

Meghalaya ruling coalition discusses border pact with Assam

The chief minister had on April 25 met Pradhan, seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:48 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday convened a meeting of the coordination committee of the ruling MDA coalition in which the border pact with neighbouring Assam and other issues were discussed.

Sangma said that the idea of the meeting of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) was to bring the leaders of coalition partners together to discuss various issues concerning the state.

''Coalition partners had some concerns regarding the boundary issue. We have accordingly given them clarification. None of them have suggested a review of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the border dispute in six of the 12 areas of difference,'' he told reporters.

He said the matter pertaining to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was also discussed in the meeting.

''When we were in the meeting, the letter from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan came, so it was good timing for us in a way. He specifically mentioned that colleges affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) can continue with their existing practice of admission in undergraduate courses which means CUET will not have to be taken,'' he said.

In a letter to Sangma, Pradhan said the exemption was given for this academic year, considering the geographical conditions, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity and infrastructure.

CUET has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year. The chief minister had on April 25 met Pradhan, seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

