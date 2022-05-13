Portfolio 2022, the grand showcase of Pearl Academy students' ingenuity takes Mumbai by storm

MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergence of technology and creativity was at display by the students of Pearl Academy at 'Portfolio 2022' – an event that was a grand showcase of a diverse range of innovative projects and highly creative work. Renowned film actor and producer, Boman Irani inaugurated the day-long event at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. He was joined by Aditi Srivastava, President - Pearl Academy; Alka Madhan Regional Director- West Pearl Academy Mumbai and Sharad Mehra, Chairman - Creative Arts Education Society, Pearl Academy. The students displayed their projects on three themes- Digital Cultures, Community Impact and Human-Centered.

Actor Fardeen Khan was the Guest of Honor of the spectacular fashion show put together by the fashion design students of Pearl Academy during Portfolio 2022. He also presented young achiever award to Pearl Academy Alumna and globally renowned fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule for showcasing Indian textile to the world. Ace Fashion Designer Shaahid Amir and Narendra Kumar also attended the event and appreciated the student work. Hundreds of school students from Mumbai and Thane attended the Portfolio 2022.

Post the exhibition of student projects, the institute organized a panel discussion on 'The Future of Media & Entertainment Business in Metaverse' with Sukesh Nayak -Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Film producer Vivek Agrawal, Director of Bheja Fry series, Sagar Ballary and Director cum producer, Aakash Bhatia. The session was moderated by Viveck Vaswani, Actor, Producer and Writer -Dean, School of Contemporary Media at Pearl Academy. Alka Madhan Regional Director- West Pearl Academy Mumbai felicitated all the guest at the end of the panel discussion.

Commenting on the side-lines of 'Portfolio 2022', Aditi Srivastava, President - Pearl Academy said, ''Portfolio 2022 is a showcase of the amalgamation of creativity that painted the canvas with the best of Pearl's innovative and thought-provoking projects incorporating design thinking and technology. Pearl Academy is proud to nurture and mentor such great talent to perform extraordinarily in the highly competitive industry tomorrow.'' Portfolio by Pearl Academy is an annual platform for its students to showcase their out-of-the -box ideas and unique imagination through their thought-provoking projects. Pearl Academy's iconic Mumbai campus is situated in Andheri East. For more information, please visit:www.pearlacademy.com About Pearl Academy Pearl Academy is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 98% year-on-year. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com.

