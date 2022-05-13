Tycoons Group launches Kalyan's first Kid-centric residential project 'Tycoons Avenue III'

• The project is part of Phase III of Tycoons square • Offers a next-generation lifestyle in Kalyan with stunning 1, 2 & 3 BHK residences MUMBAI and KALYAN, India, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tycoons Group, one of the leading premium real estate developers in Kalyan today announced the launch of the region's first kid-centric residential project 'Tycoons Avenue III'. Located at Khadakpada, Kalyan's first super-preferential and integrated lifestyle district, the project extends phase III of Tycoons Group's visionary and integrated mixed-use development 'Tycoons Square'. With first-of-its-kind facilities and modern amenities, the kids-friendly project 'Tycoons Avenue III' offers exquisite 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments that aim to provide a next-gen friendly ecosystem thoughtfully designed for the holistic development of children.

To meet every need of today's evolving children and ensure their physical, mental and social development, Tycoons Group has introduced an array of amenities and facilities in its project covering varied areas such as education, sports, healthcare, technology and more. These amenities include a creche with pre-school, a celebrity coaching sports academy, a thematic park, mountain climbing area, sports simulation area and more. The project offers progressive amenities of top standards with ample greenery to keep the kids close to mother nature. Tycoons Group also has plans to rope in popular brands in the future to provide a professional and personalized learning experience for children.

While talking about the project launch, Mr. Shrikant Shitole, President - CREDAI MCHI-KDU & Managing Director - Tycoons Group said, ''With the volatile environment, today the needs of children are rapidly changing and so are the priorities for modern working parents. To secure the child's brighter future, today, buying a home that provides all the necessary amenities and facilities to aid the child's all-around development has become one of the top priorities for parents. Keeping these changing home-buying preferences in mind, we have launched 'Tycoons Avenue III, a kids-friendly project that can help develop skills and qualities amongst children from a younger age to lead an alpha life in the future.'' The project's strategic location further provides proximity to all the social infrastructure required for child's growth such as schools and colleges, making Kalyan one of the most ideal real estate destinations to invest in.'' Mr. Shitole, adds.

Tycoons Avenue III is strategically located in the middle of a prime location in Kalyan with booming growth potential. The project is seamlessly connected to the mainland through Shilphata, Mankoli-Dombivli link road, Kalyan ring road and Airoli-Katai Tunnel Road. The ease of railway connectivity to Mumbai, other parts of the country and the massive overhaul of the railway station gear up to further facilitate the transit.

The project is situated at the heart of the Kalyan city within just a few minutes of distance from the best of Kalyan's learning institutes. The Birla school and college are just a minute away from the project, and the upcoming Kumar Mangalam Birla's BITS School of Management and Mumbai University's Sub Campus is only 5-7 minutes away. The project is also just 7 minutes away from the upcoming Kalyan Metro station and 10 minutes away from the Kalyan railway station which provides absolute ease of travel anywhere. For leisure and recreation, the presence of PVR Cinemax and Metro mall is just 10 minutes away from Tycoons Avenue III.

Some of the amenities provided in Tycoons Avenue III are a Multipurpose Sports Court, Swimming Pool, Gym Facilities, Yoga and Meditation Centre, Mini Amphitheatre for budding performers, Library with Study Area, Butterfly Garden, Rock Climbing / Mountain Climbing Area, Multipurpose Hall or Workshop Area, Crèche with Pre-School, Skating Rink, Mini-Golf Course and more.

About Tycoons Group: Established in 1999, Tycoons Group has evolved into the leading provider of premium lifestyle solutions for discerning buyers in Kalyan. Tycoons' underlying philosophy is to provide maximum value to customers and constantly raise the bar in customer delight through innovation, quality excellence, and delivery assurance. Tycoons' experience and expertise are in conceptualizing and developing landmark projects across various asset classes such as residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces. Since the inception of Tycoons, they have striven towards customer centricity, uncompromising business ethics and transparency in every sphere of conduct. This approach has established them as the most preferred real estate brand in Kalyan – a city in which they have now transcended the ordinary definition of luxury.

RERA Details: Tycoons Avenue III Tower D P51700035166 PWR PWR

