Left Menu

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:21 IST
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson
CBSE Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Chibber has been appointed as the chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Chibber, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries.

She has been appointed as chairperson of the CBSE in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the government of India, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Vivek Kumar Dewangen, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, has been named Chairman and Managing Director, REC Ltd., Ministry of Power.

He is currently an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

S Gopalakrishnan, Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 17 joint secretary and Additional Secretary-level officers have been appointed to different posts in the central government departments and organizations in Friday's reshuffle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022