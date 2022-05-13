Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Chibber has been appointed as the chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Chibber, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries.

She has been appointed as chairperson of the CBSE in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the government of India, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Vivek Kumar Dewangen, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, has been named Chairman and Managing Director, REC Ltd., Ministry of Power.

He is currently an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

S Gopalakrishnan, Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 17 joint secretary and Additional Secretary-level officers have been appointed to different posts in the central government departments and organizations in Friday's reshuffle.

