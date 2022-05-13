Left Menu

MP govt may consider making national anthem recital compulsory at madrassas in state: Minister

With singing of national anthem made compulsory in all madrassas in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said a similar step could be considered in the state.He made the statement in response to a query asked by reporters here.Speaking separately, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said Jana Gana Mana should be recited in all educational institutions across the country.Singing of national anthem Jana Gana Mana has been made compulsory at all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:33 IST
He made the statement in response to a query asked by reporters here.

Speaking separately, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said 'Jana Gana Mana' should be recited in all educational institutions across the country.

Singing of national anthem ''Jana Gana Mana'' has been made compulsory at all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday. The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9.

Talking to reporters, minister Mishra said the national anthem should be sung everywhere. ''It is a good thing. It is a national anthem and it can be sung everywhere,'' he said. When asked whether a similar decision could be implemented in MP, Mishra said, ''It is matter of consideration...It can be considered.'' Replying to a query whether the national anthem should be sung in madrassas in Madhya Pradesh as well, state BJP president Sharma said, ''We are not asking anyone to sing the national anthem in Pakistan. We are just asking for educational institutions situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and all corners of the country to sing the national anthem and national song and slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.'' ''If such a thing is happening and such a decision has been taken, then it is a welcome step,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

