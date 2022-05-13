Left Menu

Pope to visit Canada July 24-30 to apologize over residential schools

Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:26 IST
Pope to visit Canada July 24-30 to apologize over residential schools
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. A Vatican statement said the pope would visit the cities of Edmonton, Québec, and Iqaluit.

The pope is currently using a wheelchair because of a flare-up of pain in his knee. He has postponed a trip to Lebanon that had been scheduled for next month so he could receive treatment. He is still scheduled to make a trip to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo in early July.

Delegations of several indigenous nations visited the pope in April and accepted his apology then for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential schools, which sought to erase their cultures and where many children suffered abuse. About 150,000 children were taken from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape, and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide".

The stated aim of the schools, which operated between 1831 and 1996, was to assimilate indigenous children. They were run by Christian denominations on behalf of the government, most by the Catholic Church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022