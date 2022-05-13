Left Menu

Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:42 IST
Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan as a ''bad character'', according to an official document.

The proposal for declaring Khan as a ''bad character'' was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in the Southeast district and approved on March 30.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document stated.

According to the police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempts to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a ''bad character''. Police keep an eye on such people.

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said on Thursday, ''An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty.''

