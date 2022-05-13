International Publishing Fellowship: British Council-Art X announce 12 fellows from India, UK

Twelve fellows from India and the UK have been selected for the 'International Publishing Fellowship 2022: India' (IPF 2022) by the British Council and Art X Company.

The fellowship, aimed at facilitating increased dialogue and exchange between the translation publishing ecosystems of both the nations, will be a year-long programme ''consisting of reciprocal study trips featuring masterclasses, networking opportunities, and professional upskilling'', said the organisers in a statement on Thursday.

The fellows representing India are Bijal Vachharajani (Pratham Books), Rahul Soni (Harper Collins India), Raman Shresta (Rachna Books), Riddhi Maitra (BEE Books), Sarabjeet Garcha (Copper Coin Publishing) and Yogesh Maitreya (Panther’s Paw Publications).

''We are delighted to announce the International Publishing Fellowships that enables connections between literary professionals from India and the UK. Our pioneering study in collaboration with The Art X Company, titled 'India Literature and Publishing Sector Research' was a step in this direction and helped shape the strategic Fellowship programme,'' said Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council.

The UK fellows who made it to the one-year-long programme are Alice Mullen (Poetry Book Society), Deborah Smith (Tilted Axis Press), Molly Slight (Scribe Publications UK), Sarah Braybrooke (Bonnier UK), Sarah Cleave (Comma Press), and Tamara Sampey-Jawad (Fitzcarraldo Editions).

The key activities for the fellowship, which will begin from May end, will include peer-to-peer learning sessions, public sessions with experts and study trips in the UK and India.

It will also offer a development fund at the end of the programme for selected fellows which they can utilise to further develop their professional skills and networks in the translation industry, informed the organisers.

