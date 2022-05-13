MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails

At least 11 schools in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city received bomb hoax emails, keeping the city police on their toes on Friday, an official said. The schools, mainly affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), passed on the information to the police during the day, following which policemen with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal teams went to some schools and checked them thoroughly only to find nothing, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Bhopal commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar said, ''Dog squads were rushed to one or two schools, after which we realised that this is a hoax type (emails) thing.'' The emails mentioned that the schools would be blown off with explosives, he said, adding that investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)