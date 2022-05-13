Left Menu

MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:39 IST
MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails
  • Country:
  • India

At least 11 schools in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city received bomb hoax emails, keeping the city police on their toes on Friday, an official said. The schools, mainly affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), passed on the information to the police during the day, following which policemen with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal teams went to some schools and checked them thoroughly only to find nothing, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Bhopal commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar said, ''Dog squads were rushed to one or two schools, after which we realised that this is a hoax type (emails) thing.'' The emails mentioned that the schools would be blown off with explosives, he said, adding that investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022