PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:49 IST
DMK MP gives Rs 1 lakh as financial help to Khargone rape victim
Tamil Nadu DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S on Friday said he had provided Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to a 11-year-old rape victim after meeting her kin in a private hospital here.

Senthilkumar, who represents Dharamapuri Lok Sabha constituency in the southern state, is a radiologist by profession and is a member of the Parliament's standing committee on health and family welfare.

He said he came to know about the case through social media and asserted there was no political motive in helping her by coming all the way to Madhya Pradesh.

The DMK MP, who tweeted about his donation as well as the medical condition of the victim, who had suffered severe injuries to the private part and internal organs, said he was just providing moral support.

The girl was raped on March 11 in Khargone and the accused was held the same day, Maheshwar police station in charge Pankaj Tiwari said, adding that a charge sheet under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been submitted in court.

The court had also directed that the victim's family be given assistance of Rs 25,000, while the Khargone administration has provided Rs 1 lakh, Tiwari said.

He said the child was in an Indore hospital currently as a childhood ailment had resurfaced.

A doctor from the facility here said two minor surgeries have been performed to bring an infection under control and the child is slated to undergo four more operations.

