Union Minister Jitendra Singh releases e-book civil list of IAS officers

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday released an e-book civil list of IAS officers and said the dynamic list will help in selecting the right officer for the right assignment based on available profiles.

It will act as a vital source of information on the officers manning various posts for the general public, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

The minister said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has in the last eight years undertaken several pathbreaking reforms and that the e-book is an effort to contribute towards the Centre’s Digital India initiative.

This is the 67th edition of the civil list and the second edition of the e-book in PDF with unique search facilities and hyperlinking of contents for easy access of information, a statement from the government said.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) civil list contains vital information in respect of officers’ batch, cadre, current posting, pay scale, qualification and date of superannuation along with their overall cadre-wise strength, number of IAS officers retiring in the next five years, and the number of IAS officers appointed based on civil services examination since 1969.

The list also contains photographs of IAS officers.

The DoPT is the cadre controlling authority of IAS officers and the civil list is prepared with the help of inputs received from the state cadres, Singh said.

Referring to governance reforms guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, he listed out several ideas such as abolishing the century-old colonial practice of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer and replacing it by self-attestation, doing away with interview for Group-B (Non- Gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government since 2016, three-month central stint for fresh IAS officers as assistant secretary, change in the nature of PM Excellence Award and abolition of around 1,500 rules that have become obsolete.

The e-book IAS civil list 2022 is also available on https://dopt.gov.in.

