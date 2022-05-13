Left Menu

ABVP protest at JNU to demand resumption of offline classes at School of International Studies

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday staged a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University demanding the resumption of offline classes in the varsitys School of International Studies SIS. However, the students have claimed that the offline classes in the School of International Studies havent started yet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:51 IST
ABVP protest at JNU to demand resumption of offline classes at School of International Studies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday staged a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University demanding the resumption of offline classes in the varsity's School of International Studies (SIS). The JNU reopened its campus to resume offline classes and in-person teaching in February. However, the students have claimed that the offline classes in the School of International Studies haven't started yet. The protest was organised in front of SIS Dean's office. In a statement, the ABVP said it stands with SIS students in the fight for offline classes, seminars and workshops.

It also condemned the ''undemocratic and authoritarian approach'' of the Dean with regards to offline classes. ''On 7th February 2022, JNU VC released a circular to commence offline classes in all schools. Even after that, SIS Dean has relentlessly refused to start offline classes in SIS, which shows his inactivity regarding student issues. ''Additionally SIS used to organise school level seminars before the commencement of new semester, which has now totally stopped under new Dean,'' said ABVP JNU president Rohit Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022