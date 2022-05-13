Dialogue panel, Jindal University team up to promote policy research studies on critical challenges facing Delhi

Delhi government's policy think tank DDC has partnered with the O P Jindal Global University (JGU) to strengthen evidence-based policy research on critical challenges facing the people of the city.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi and Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat on Friday.

Through the strategic partnership, DDC Delhi aims to mentor and support budding public policy scholars and practitioners in conducting robust research that generates new ideas, bridges the gap between ideas and policy design, and leads to strong, inclusive and thorough policy implementation, the dialogue panel said in a statement.

The partnership is aimed at promoting mutual understanding, academic exchange and collaboration on policy research studies. DDC Delhi will support the university in carrying out time-bound policy research studies by promoting exchanges of students, faculty, and staff members, the statement read.

''It has been a constant endeavour of DDC to tap into knowledge and expertise outside the government so as to find lasting solutions to the challenges being faced by the people of Delhi. Governments and academia often work on development challenges within their silos,'' DDC Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah said.

According to the statement, the three-year-long partnership enables JGU final-year students to conduct their capstone project under the guidance of DDC Delhi on Delhi government's initiatives for a duration of four-five months, between January and May, every year.

The dialogue panel will also enable the university's students to gain direct practical experience by sharing details about other fellowship, internship and capstone opportunities, it said.

''The MoU with DDC Delhi is a pioneering step towards promoting university-government partnership. This is a recognition that the complex challenges of public policy making requires resources outside the domain of government. We hope the other governments will take the leaf from the DDC Delhi's book and engage with academia in a more meaningful manner,'' said Prof. R Sudarshan, Dean at Jindal School of Government and Public Policy.

