Kerala: Former CPI(M) councillor, booked under POCSO Act, taken into custody

A former municipal councillor of the ruling CPI(M) here, also a retired school teacher, was taken into custody from Wayanad after he was booked under the POCSO Act over molestation allegations raised by a woman, police said.

K V Sasikumar, the accused, was taken into custody and his arrest will be recorded soon, police said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday asked Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K to submit a report probing whether the school had made any lapses on any complaint of molestation while the teacher was in service.

The arrest was following protests by the Mahila Congress, Women's League and other organisations.

The district leadership of the Marxist party had on Thursday suspended the accused from the party saying they were viewing the charges against him as ''utmost serious''.

Police said though the case was registered based on the complaint of one woman, they first received a mass petition by a group of women, all of them former students of the government-aided school here, where he had been a teacher for three decades.

The case was registered at the Malappuram Women's Police Station.

''We have right now registered one case in which complaint was received and he was arrested. We will register more cases if more complaints are filed,'' a senior police official from the district told PTI.

Sasikumar had retired from his career as teacher in March this year.

He put out a Facebook post detailing his life as a teacher soon after that.

A woman, who allegedly suffered sexual assault from him during her student life, replied in the comment box apparently referring to the molestation, which later prompted several former students to come up with similar charges against him.

