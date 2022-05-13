Tribals must explore means to contribute to nation: Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday urged the tribal community, especially the youth, to explore means to contribute to nation building.

He pledged his support to initiatives taken for conservation of tribal culture.

Speaking at the first PA Sangma Memorial Lecture-cum-International Seminar at Bodoland University here, Sangma said the tribals must do innovative thinking to meet the challenges of modern society.

They must also ensure that the community contributes meaningfully towards nation building, he added.

Sangma exhorted the students to work hard and become useful human resource for the country, ones that can lead their peers in chosen fields.

Recalling the contributions made by his late father in addressing challenges faced by the tribals, the Meghalaya CM assured all help from the PA Sangma Foundation towards initiatives by the Bodoland University for preserving the culture of the community.

The chief minister also thanked the Bodoland University for hosting the lecture in memory of his father.

Sharing photographs on his Twitter handle later, Sangma wrote, ''.... I recalled the lessons & values my Father (L) P A Sangma taught that are relevant till today. His life is inspirational to many. Grateful for the opportunity to be here.'' ''Sh. P A Sangma connected with people from all walks of life & his impact lives on through the lives he touched,'' he added, thanking all speakers at the event.

Assam Minister UG Brahma, in his speech, recounted the contributions of late Sangma as a visionary and strong leader in forwarding the struggle of tribal people of the northeastern region.

Bodoland Territorial Region chief Pramod Boro, speaking on the occasion, urged the Meghalaya chief minister to carry forward the role of his father in espousing the cause of the tribals of the region.

