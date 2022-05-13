Left Menu

Telangana minister inaugurates conference on '3D Printing in Medical Devices and Implants'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:03 IST
Telangana minister inaugurates conference on '3D Printing in Medical Devices and Implants'
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KTRTRS)
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a national conference on '3D Printing in Medical Devices and Implants' here.

The conference was organised by the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad in partnership with the Telangana government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Union Government.

In the presence of Rama Rao, 20 MoUs were exchanged with leading organisations in additive manufacturing technology from India and abroad such as EOS GmbH, Markforged, Wipro 3D, Redington Group, Intech Additive, Imaginarium, NIT Warangal, Deakin University Australia and others, according to the minister's official Twitter account.

These partnerships will help in fulfilling NCAM's core objective of promoting the adoption of additive manufacturing in India and enabling the indigenisation and commercialisation of additive manufacturing parts, components, materials and creating disruptions in the sector in the country, it said.

The day-long national conference featured exhibitions of the latest 3D printing technology, panel discussions on the latest trends, applications and challenges of this technology in medicine and a round table between doctors, industry leaders and academic experts to discuss the roadmap for developing an ecosystem for additive manufacturing in medicine, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022