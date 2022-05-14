Sunstone Bags Edtech Company of the Year Award at ASSOCHAMs 15th International Education Leadership and Skill Development Summit 2022

ASSOCHAMs 15th International Education Leadership & Skill Development Summit 2022 that was attended by Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Governor, Uttar Pradesh focused on new education initiatives, redefining skill ecosystem and the future of higher education in the digital-first economy New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sunstone one of India's leading higher education service providers with presence across 25 cities in 30+ institutions, won ‘Edtech Company of the Year’ award at ASSOCHAMs 15th International Education Leadership & Skill Development Summit 2022. The Summit deliberated upon the broad theme ‘Driving Innovation and Inspiring Minds through Industry Academia Alliance’ and awarded promising leaders in the education sector. Mr. Piyush Nangru inaugurated the Summit with renowned dignitaries including the Chief-Guest at the Summit Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Governor, Uttar Pradesh; Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Prof. MamidalaJagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC. The award category ‘Edtech Company of the Year’ received several nominations among which Sunstone stood out. The Summit also hosted a series of panel discussions on the impact of unprecedented social, economic and environmental changes on Education, Technological developments, New Opportunities, Entrepreneurship and skills, and addressing the Industry-Academia gap. Commenting on the accolade, Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-founder and COO, Sunstone said, “Sunstone has been at the forefront of innovation through its solutions oriented approach in the Higher Education space. With our focus on industry-oriented training given at the nascent college level, we are addressing the skill gap issue at the industry level. Our efforts are also centred towards enabling Entrepreneurship and rewarding start-up ideas. This award is the testament of the huge endeavour we are working towards and demonstrates our methods are yielding good results for all stakeholders involved. I am really thankful to our team at Sunstone who are working relentlessly in order to achieve our shared vision of providing Education that works for all.” The Summit was attended by Academicians, Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, Principals, Deans, Directors and Promoters from Government and Private Institutions, Edtech startups, stakeholders, and students across the Nation. Mr. Nangru shared his thoughts on the complex and ambiguous matrix of enabling skills and industry oriented training with Higher Education. He provided two part solution of ‘Embedding Industry Early and Often’ and ‘Adaptive Curricula’ in our education ecosystem for developing entrepreneurial and skill-based mind-set in young learners. As part of the panel discussion on Future of Higher Education in the Digital-First Economy Mr. Sorabh Bajaj, Vice-President, Business Excellence, Sunstone shared his thoughts and said, “The technological developments over the past few years have positively transformed the Higher-Education space. We can expect further integration of technology in administration, student experience, and prediction based AI learning as we move towards Digital first economy. However, online learning is yet to find a substitute for physical networking, learning, and experiences. Beyond classroom, students inculcate several soft skills and life skills and it also gives students the opportunity to connect and form a network. We believe Higher-Education will blend the benefits of technology while retaining the elements of physical education.” About Sunstone Sunstone is a leading higher education service provider that works with academic institutions in up-skilling students for employability. Sunstone offers career oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students at 30+ institutions across 25 cities. Sunstone’s training programs are industry endorsed to enhance employability. These programs are designed for hybrid delivery with unparalleled focus on soft skills and personality development. Sunstone’s focus is to provide students with holistic educational experience. To know more about Sunstone, please visit: sunstone.in. PWR PWR

