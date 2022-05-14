Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech education platform Coding Ninjas will celebrate its 6th anniversary, on the 16th of this month, by launching some attractive offers, and AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions across its social media platforms New Delhi, May 14, 2022: Launched with an intent to revolutionize and make the coding learning experience simpler, streamlined, and accessible, Gurugram headquartered tech-learning platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ will turn 6, on the 16th of this month. Founded in 2016, by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal, and Dhawal Parate to bridge the knowledge gap between academia and industry, Coding Ninjas, which began from a small room, has come a long way since its inception. And to celebrate its sixth anniversary, Coding Ninjas is rolling out some attractive offers and knowledge sessions, in a thoughtful endeavor to give back all the love and support, it received during its six years of an interesting journey.

What Coding Ninjas has expertly observed, in its six successful years in the industry, is that many learners desire to be DSA experts but lack the precise direction and guidance to the process of becoming one. To remove such barriers, Coding Ninjas will be hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on 14th May, at 7 pm, across their social media platforms including YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram to provide a step-by-step roadmap to learning DSA – and how to go about it from the scratch. Hosted by Coding Ninja’s co-founder and leading mentor Ankush Singla, and Parikh Jain, the AMA will deal with the topic of ‘developing a complete roadmap to learn DSA (data structure and algorithm) and development’ this summer.

The informative AMA will address pertinent questions put forth by its participants, besides announcing a surprising giveaway to over three lakh subscribers. Intended to massively benefit working IT professionals, Coding Ninja’s AMA will steer these aspirants on the right path toward their dream of working in product-based companies; like it has helped to fulfill the dreams of many promising IT professionals in the past five years. Coding Ninjas, the tech-learning platform, has a track record of placing more than 200 learners in multinationals such as Amazon, Google, and more. Coding Ninjas feels proud to announce its learners could be found in every unicorn company across India.

Sharing a bit about Coding Ninjas’ Career Camp program for IT professionals, its co-founder Ankush Singla says, “Career Camp is the ‘place to be’ for any professional who seeks to grow their tech career by switching to a product-based tech company.” The AMA, organized by Coding Ninjas on the 14th of May, is the first step towards achieving THAT professional excellence. It will lay the roadmap an IT professional would need, to take his career trajectory to the next level.

Every course under Coding Ninjas’ extensive court portfolio is available online, with an option of learning in Hindi or English.

About Coding Ninjas: Coding Ninjas is India’s leading platform to learn coding & get placement assistance. It was born with the core idea of promoting coding as a culture and bridge talent gaps in the Indian IT industry. Founded in 2016, by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal, and Dhawal Parate, it aims to deliver talented developers for an ever-growing requirement in the IT industry. It boasts of a world-class teaching faculty and a state-of-the-art learning platform for Coding education with faculty who are alumni of IIT, Stanford and IIIT. The platform teaches 17+ courses across foundational and advanced level programming languages, such as Data Structure and Algorithm, Machine Learning, Data Science, Web Development, Android Development. Coding Ninjas is trusted by over 50,000 college students & working professionals for upskilling. As of today, 80% of Indian unicorn companies have hired their alumni for key roles in tech & product development. Coding Ninjas ecosystem comprise of 2500+ teaching assistants for doubt support and 300+ hiring partners for placement assistance. PWR PWR

