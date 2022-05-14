Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 14:07 IST
Kejriwal's meeting with Delhi AAP MLAs on BJP's demolition drive cancelled: Sources
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with his party's MLAs, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled in the wake of a massive fire in outer Delhi's Mundka in which 27 lives were lost, official sources said.

Several other events, including the inauguration of electric vehicle charging points by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been cancelled as well, they said.

Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, was scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with party legislators here to prepare a strategy to counter the anti-encroachment drives launched by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 11 am at the chief minister's official residence in Civil Lines.

The fire in the four-storey commercial building on Friday started from the first floor that houses the office of a company which manufactures and assembles CCTV cameras and routers, the police have said.

Kejriwal and Sisodia visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

The Delhi chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the blaze.

''A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

