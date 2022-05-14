One held for rape of woman, bid to convert her: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man accused of raping a government school teacher in this district and recording a video of the crime in a bid to pressure her to change her religion and marry him.

A police official said that based on the complaint lodged by the 28-year-old woman, a case was registered against five people including the main accused under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act on Thursday night.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the accused, identified as Aamir, was arrested on Saturday.

The woman in her complaint alleged that on May 4, while she was on her way home, the accused, who is from the same village as her, offered to drop her off. He then allegedly made her smell some substance after which she went unconscious and then raped her, police said citing the FIR.

The SP said the woman has also alleged that Aamir's family members were pressuring her to convert and get married to him.

The woman was sent for medical examination.

Police also said that if found guilty, action will also be initiated against the family members of Aamir.

