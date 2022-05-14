MP tribals lynched on cow slaughter suspicion: CM orders transfer of SP, setting up of SIT

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday ordered the transfer of the local superintendent of police in connection with the lynching of two tribal men in Seoni by a mob that accused them of cow slaughter.

Sampat Bhatti, a resident of Sagar village, and Dhansa Inwati of Simaria village were assaulted by a mob of 15-20 people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, in the early hours of May 3, resulting in their deaths later in the day.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Chouhan had ordered the transfer of Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek and also directed that a Special Investigation Team be set up to probe the incident.

The entire staff of Kurai police station and Badalpur police post, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have been removed on the orders of the CM, it added.

Chouhan also said the accused have been arrested, compensation had been disbursed to the kin of the two deceased and jobs to legal heirs were being arranged.

Meanwhile, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said the CM took action under pressure from the opposition party and the state's tribals.

The state government was trying to whitewash the killings and give a clean chit to the administration, Nath alleged, adding the guilty officials should be suspended and a high-level inquiry must be constituted in place of the SIT.

He also claimed outfits associated with the BJP were behind the incident.

An official said a special team that includes Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Akheto Sema and Shrikant Bhanot, Secretary, MP Board of Secondary Education has been constituted to look into this incident and submit a report on how these can be prevented.

The team will arrive on a two-day visit on Monday, he said.

