Nigeria's Sokoto state declares curfew over student killing protests

Nigeria's Sokoto state has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew to quell protests demanding the release of suspects in the killing of Deborah Samuel last week, a statement from the governor's office said.

Samuel was beaten and burned by fellow students for alleged blasphemous statements about the Prophet Mohammad in a Whatsapp group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)