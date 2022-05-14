Communists, Ambedkarites must come together to fight RSS-BJP combine, says D Raja

Communists and Ambedkarites must come together as the RSS-BJP combine is trying to ''subvert'' the Constitution and impose a monolithic and illiberal socio-political order, CPI general secretary D Raja said on Saturday.

He made the remarks during the launch of the Marathi edition of the book 'Marx and Ambedkar: Continuing the Dialogue'.

He has co-authored the book with N Muthomohan and it was first released in 2018 in English, followed by a Tamil edition. ''In a country like India, Communists and Ambedkarites must work together to take up the fundamental issues such as caste, class and patriarchy. Because the RSS-BJP combine is trying to subvert the Constitution and impose a monolithic and illiberal socio-political order,” the former Rajya Sabha member alleged.

Raja said the RSS-BJP combine wants to “impose Sanatan values everywhere''.

''In such a situation, to save the Constitution and to save democracy, there is a need for Communists and Ambedkarites to work together,” he said, adding that the book provides the ground for properly understanding Marxist theory and legendary social icon and jurist Ambedkar's thoughts.

