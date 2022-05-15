Left Menu

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near The Bean in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 730 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction.Police have not yet identified the boy.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:46 IST
16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction.

Police have not yet identified the boy. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing. The police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park Saturday as part of demonstrations across the US protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

It is unclear if the teen who was shot was part of the demonstrations.

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022