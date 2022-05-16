Registrations for NMIMS NPAT in full-swing. Check how to register and other details

MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years, offers undergraduate programs across schools providing an array of uniquely crafted programs and specializations in the field of Arts, Commerce, Business Management, Branding and Advertising across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Dhule, and Indore campuses.

The Programs are recognized for their industry-led specializations and immersive global experience. The examination is open for students from across all streams post the successful completion of their higher secondary education (Std. XII). Candidates appearing for the entrance test can take up to three attempts, and the best of the three scores will be taken into consideration.

The last date for online registration of the examination is June 20, 2022, and the computer-based tests will be conducted between April 01, 2022, and June 26, 2022. The exam date scheduling window will be available till June 23, 2022, and the merit list declaration dates will be mentioned on the website.

Speaking about the NPAT program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, ''NMIMS walks with a vision of nurturing an ecosystem of future-ready leaders. We have a keen focus on providing the right set of tools and platforms for the holistic development of all our students. We believe that it is imperative in today's changing paradigms that we enable the students with the opportunities to sharpen their skill sets and harness their full potential at an early stage. Our curriculum is meticulously crafted through research to meet the challenging demands of the industries and prepare the students for a successful career. The programs are supported by our renowned faculty hailing from top national and global institutes and corporate.'' Details of the schools and the programs offered: School of Commerce (ASMSOC) Established in 2007, Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce has emerged as one of the top 5 schools in India as per MDRA Survey conducted by the India Today Group.

The school aims in imparting the best under-graduate education with full-time 3-year programs in: • BBA across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Dhule, Chandigarh • B.Com (Hons) across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Dhule, Chandigarh • B.Sc. in Finance across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore.

School of Economics (SAMSOE) Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics aims to refine economic education in the country by bringing about innovation across all the rigorous courses that they offer. The school offers a 3-year Bachelors in Science (Economics) Program at the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Bengaluru campus.

School of Branding & Advertising (SOBA) Fostering a vision to support careers of creative professionals, dreamers & entrepreneurs, the School of Branding and Advertising is recognized for shaping young minds and transforming the students into passionate and socially responsible business leaders.

The school offers a 3-year BBA in Branding & Advertising at its Mumbai campus.

School of Liberal Arts (JDSoLA) Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts is a pioneer in the field of Liberal Arts education. The program provides a broad foundation across disciplines that are essential for the holistic development of a student in today's dynamic world. The school offers a 3-year Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) program at its Mumbai campus.

CENTRE FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDIES (CIS) Established in 2006 the Centre for International Studies (CIS), has created a niche for itself by providing a conducive learning environment, which is very important for the conduct of international programmes.

NMIMS Centre for International Studies, in association with Kingston University, London, offers the students the most premium 3-year BBA (Hons.) program. The BBA (Hons.) program allows students to study two years at the CIS campus in Mumbai, and the third year at Kingston University, London.

School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management Accredited by AACSB and titled as ''The 2020 Innovation that Inspires''. Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management is currently ranked as one of the top-100 Best Entrepreneurship Masters by Eduniversal rankings. The school offers a 3-year Bachelors in Business Management & Marketing (BBMM) program at its Mumbai campus.

About NMIMS Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.) PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)