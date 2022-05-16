MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 570 graduating students, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) hosted its Annual Convocation on Saturday, 14th May 2022. Participants from seven programmes, the 2-year PGDM, the 21-month PGEMP, the 15-month PGPM, the 11-month PGMPW, the 18-month PGPDM, the doctoral programme FPM (all at the Mumbai campus) and the 24-month alternate weekend PGPGM (at Delhi campus) graduated from SPJIMR this year.

Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director, and CEO of the Mahindra Group was the chief guest for the occasion. The Convocation was chaired by Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chairman of SPJIMR's Governing Council.

The Dean, Associate Deans, and the Programme Chairs led the Convocation Procession that was joined by the faculty and the graduating participants. In his opening address at the convocation, Mr. Deepak Parekh urged the graduating participants to keep their learning curve steep, have fire in the belly, stroke their curiosity and keep an open mind. He said, ''Your time has arrived and you have tailwinds to guide you''.

The recipients of the Dean's Merit List and the Gold Medal received their scholastic medals from Dr. Shah and Mr. Parekh. The Dean awarded Dean's Top Ten Certificates to the participants.

Quoting Richard Bach, Dr. Anish Shah in his address said, ''You are never given a wish without also being given the power to make it true, you may have to work for it, however.'' He listed Innovation as the driver behind realising his dreams, which he described as, ''The willingness to learn, the determination to keep trying and the focus on tangible outcomes at both the personal and professional level.'' Dr. Nagaraj congratulated the outgoing students and advised them to gaze fearlessly towards the future as they create their paths, blaze their trails and craft their own life stories. Sharing his Northstar of 'Advancing Wise Innovation' he introduced it as a means to achieving SPJIMR's long-standing mission of 'Influencing practise and promoting value-based growth'. Addressing the participants he said, ''You are SPJIMR's force multiplier. It is mostly through you that we, SPJIMR, will make the world a better place. So go forth and live a life of purpose.'' The glittering ceremony was hosted at the institute's sprawling Andheri Campus in Mumbai and was attended by over 1500 people including the participants, their families, faculty, alumni and staff members.

About SPJIMR S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

For More Information, Please Contact: Email: mediarelations@spjimr.org Phone: 022-61454200 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818383/SPJIMR_Convocation_2022.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535594/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)