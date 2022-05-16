Lion Club's Annual Event 2022 Concluded with Grand Success in Laxmi Vidyapeeth, Sarigam

Surat, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) On 15th May 2022, Lion’s Club’s annual event, Gyan Manthan (District Schooling) took place at the serene environment of Laxmi Vidyapeeth, Sarigam. The event, focusing on the message ''To strive hard to achieve the best'', was a grand success that was witnessed by more than 500 dedicated Lions. Lion’s District Governor, Nisheeth Kinariwala inaugurated the event which started at 9:40 AM with the national anthem. The esteemed guest was ID Endorsee MD 3231, Pankaj Mehta. The special guests included MCC MD 3232, J. P. Trivedi. The guests of honor were the 1st Vice Dist. Governor Deepak Pakhale and the 2nd Vice Dist. Governor Paresh Patel.

The audience witnessed the extraordinary story of building the Gajera Empire from a small room to now a world class diamond business narrated by Chunibhai Gajera, Managing Director Laxmi Diamonds and Managing Trustee Gajera Trust. Chunibhai Gajera shed light on the inspirational story that started in a small workshop in Surat, incidentally on this very day, 50 years ago. The speech concluded with narration of the selfless social work done by the Gajera Trust in the field of education and healthcare. The heart-touching story brought goosebumps to the audience, which unanimously rose to its feet in a standing ovation. Shri Chunibhai Gajera stood tall in the pride of Lions. Chunnibhai Gajera quoted, ''Persistence in thoughts and clarity in deeds can create a sustainable future for all.'' The keynote speaker Narendra Bhandari shared remarkable insights about strategic planning. ''Trust your team as a leader and win the trust of your team'' is one of the amazing key points he shared. He also educated the Loins as a faculty in the afternoon session. Past Multi. Council Chairperson, Ashok Kanungo was the Chief Guest of the event. He motivated the Lions to prepare roadmaps and execute big projects that help the society. He appreciated the social service by the Gajera Trust. He specially thanked Chunibhai Gajera for his selfless philanthropic work towards the community. He also remembered the warm-heartedness and generosity of Late Smt. Sunita Chunibhai Gajera. The event came to an end with the Preliminary Cabinet Meeting followed by hi-tea. For more information, please visit: laxmi.edu.in. PWR PWR

