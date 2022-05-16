Weather stops Vice-President from flying to Nilgiris

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu would make a night-halt here on Monday, as he could not fly to Nilgiris District due to inclement weather there. Naidu arrived at the airport here by a special flight from Abu Dhabi and was to leave for Udhagamandalam by a special flight. But, inclement weather prevented him from doing so. So, he drove to the Government Guest Circuit House here, where he would stay tonight. He would leave for Nilgiris on Tuesday either by flight or by road, but that depends on the weather, said official sources. He was to address a programme in the Army College in Nilgiris District and participate in a school function. He would stay in Udhagamandalam till May 19 and return to Coimbatore the next day to proceed to Delhi, they said.

