History-sheeter detained under MPDA Act in Kalyan
PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:54 IST
A history-sheeter with several serious offences against his name has been detained under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a Thane police official said on Monday. Mazhar Shaikh (31), a resident of Ram Bagh in Kalyan, is accused of extortion, attempt to murder, abduction etc, and is now lodged in Pune's Yerwada Jail, MFC police station senior inspector AB Honmane said.
