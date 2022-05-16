Left Menu

Gurugram: Chef, lover found dead at rented accommodation

A chef and his lover were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning at their rented house in the Sushant Lok area here.While Ashwini Kumar 28 as found hanging from a ceiling fan, Nancy 28 was found dead on bed in the same room.The Gurugram police said though preliminary investigations hinted at suicide, they suspect that the chef strangled his partner and then committed suicide.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 20:20 IST
Gurugram: Chef, lover found dead at rented accommodation
A chef and his lover were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning at their rented house in the Sushant Lok area here.

While Ashwini Kumar (28) as found hanging from a ceiling fan, Nancy (28) was found dead on bed in the same room.

The Gurugram police said though preliminary investigations hinted at suicide, they suspect that the chef strangled his partner and then committed suicide. A senior police officer said Kumar was married and his wife lived with his parents in Delhi. Kumar worked at a five-star hotel in Delhi while Nancy was working with an international food chain store. Both were in a live-in relationship for over a year and lived as tenants here. Kumar’s brother had approached police when he did not receive his phone call.

No suicide note was found from the spot, police said. ''The causes behind the deaths are not clear yet. We informed their families and kept the bodies in a mortuary,'' said Virender Vij, DCP, East. RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

