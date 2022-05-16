Gurugram: Chef, lover found dead at rented accommodation
A chef and his lover were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning at their rented house in the Sushant Lok area here.While Ashwini Kumar 28 as found hanging from a ceiling fan, Nancy 28 was found dead on bed in the same room.The Gurugram police said though preliminary investigations hinted at suicide, they suspect that the chef strangled his partner and then committed suicide.
- Country:
- India
A chef and his lover were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning at their rented house in the Sushant Lok area here.
While Ashwini Kumar (28) as found hanging from a ceiling fan, Nancy (28) was found dead on bed in the same room.
The Gurugram police said though preliminary investigations hinted at suicide, they suspect that the chef strangled his partner and then committed suicide. A senior police officer said Kumar was married and his wife lived with his parents in Delhi. Kumar worked at a five-star hotel in Delhi while Nancy was working with an international food chain store. Both were in a live-in relationship for over a year and lived as tenants here. Kumar’s brother had approached police when he did not receive his phone call.
No suicide note was found from the spot, police said. ''The causes behind the deaths are not clear yet. We informed their families and kept the bodies in a mortuary,'' said Virender Vij, DCP, East. RDK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Virender Vij
- East
- Kumar
- Nancy
- Ashwini Kumar
- Delhi
- Sushant Lok
- Gurugram
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: It was important for me to play till end, says MI's Suryakumar Yadav after win over RR
IPL 2022: MI's Tilak, Suryakumar wanted to take chase against RR as deep as possible
Shivakumar alleges involvement of BJP leaders in PSI recruitment scam
Chhattisgarh: Union Minister Virendra Kumar to lay foundation stone of Composite Regional Centre at Rajnandgaon tomorrow
Gyanesh Kumar named Cooperation secretary, Alkesh Kumar Sharma to be Meity secretary