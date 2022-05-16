Attorney General Venugopal presents varsity with book on patents to benefit law students

The legal fraternity of Kerala would forever be in debt of Attorney General of India K K Venugopal, as the Law Department on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala has received a gift from him - the ''Chisum on Patents'' which is the oft cited as patent law treatise today and is worth over Rs 12.36 lakh.

The Chisum on Patents, a book with 57 volumes and an index, authored by Donald S Chisum and published by Matthew Bender Elite, was shipped from the USA and was received by the Law Department on May 12.

Dr Sindhu Thulaseedharan, Head of the Department of Law of the Kariavattom campus of the University of Kerala, had in a letter on March 3 sought the help of Venugopal to purchase the book.

Venugopal, on March 26, responded to the letter saying the order was placed. ''I hope the commentary will be put to good use by the students,'' Venugopal had said in his letter in which he confirmed that an order for the set of books was placed.

The set of books were airlifted to New Delhi and from there it was transported to the campus in the capital of Kerala. The Law Department is currently planning to arrange a designated area for Chisum on Patents in the name of legal luminary barrister M K Nambiar, as a tribute to his memory. Nambiar is the father of Venugopal.

''Special shelves have to be built for these books. We will be approaching the carpentry division in the Poojappura Central jail here for the same. The plan is to make available the books to all law students as reference material. The Vice-Chancellor has asked us to frame the letter of Venugopal and keep it in the memorial area,'' Thulaseedharan told PTI.

The university plans to also conduct an open exhibition of the books for the students.

''The Law Department here has an annual budget of around Rs four lakh to purchase books but then it would take over four to five years to purchase the Chisum on Patents. The department took all efforts to procure such an expensive set of books for the students which is really commendable. These books are considered as one of the most authoritative literature on patent laws. We are elated that as students, we have access to such treasured books,'' said Syam Devaraj, a research scholar in the Department of Law. Chisum on Patents provides an analysis of all issues involving patent law doctrines, rules, and case law. The print volume costs USD 15,894.00.

