Left Menu

Pakistan arrests woman allegedly targeting Chinese workers

Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence arrested a woman who was allegedly planning attacks on Chinese working on construction projects in the southwest, authorities said Monday.The arrest was announced by the counter-terrorism department in Baluchistan province. In a statement, it said the woman is a member of The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a Baluchistan-based separatist group.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:05 IST
Pakistan arrests woman allegedly targeting Chinese workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence arrested a woman who was allegedly planning attacks on Chinese working on construction projects in the southwest, authorities said Monday.

The arrest was announced by the counter-terrorism department in Baluchistan province. In a statement, it said the woman is a member of The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a Baluchistan-based separatist group. The group claimed responsibility for an April 26 attack by a female suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver at the University of Karachi. Monday's arrest came hours before Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang conveyed his condolences over the April killings and promised maximum security for Chinese working in Pakistan.

Thousands of Chinese engineers, experts and laborers are working on projects launched in Pakistan in recent years for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022