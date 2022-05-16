Left Menu

Brazil's Guedes says govt will reduce payroll taxes

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday the government will reduce payroll taxes, without giving details or deadlines for a move he has defended since taking office in 2019.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Brazilian supermarket association, Guedes also said that President Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks reelection in October, will improve social programs and is planning a national reconstruction fund.

