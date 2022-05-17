The Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) in collaboration with The Smart Owl launches its first center in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) in collaboration with The Smart Owl inaugurated its first center in South India in Bengaluru. IPB is on a mission to enable, train and prepare Indian graduates to enter the world of Banking.

The launch of IPB - Smart Owl Chapter was attended by eminent personalities such as Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mision (KDEM), and Mr. Arvind Jhadav IAS, (Retd.) Chief Secretary, GoK, and banking industry professionals. They emphasised the importance of collaborating education with the banking industry to bridge the talent gap.

The Founder of IPB, Mr. Gursimran Singh Oberoi stressed on the changing trends in the banking sector and assured that they will be one of the main avenues for good quality bank aspirants contributing to the banking industry.

The Centre Director, Ms. Nimmi Uday (Founder of The Smart Owl) emphasised how the upskilling programs offered at the center will assist in the future of banking and the world of finance.

The programs at IPB have been curated to groom banking aspirants and help them become upskilled, qualified, and competent professionals and the perfect candidate for the banking sector. The methodology adopted to impart knowledge includes classroom training, examination, counselling, projects, field training, and continuing professional development programs.

The IPB training program ensures the placement of young graduates starting from entry-level work opportunities in Banks by helping the students secure job interviews with major private sector banks. The job profiles offered range from Accountants, KYC/AML Compliance Officers, Tellers – Cash & Remittances, Relationship Managers, Personal Bankers, and Wealth Managers. IPB is here to stay - to make a difference by upskilling young adults in the Banking industry About IPB: The Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) was established with a vision to upskill graduates and give them a competitive edge to begin their careers in the banking sector. With over 17 centers, IPB has placed over 3500 individuals in the past six years and has catered to the ever-expanding workforce necessity of the banking and financial sectors of India. IPB has tie-ups with 12 leading commercial banks that have facilitated the placement of these aspiring bankers. The upskilling program offered at IPB introduces candidates into the world of core banking functions, services and products.

To know more visit: ipbindia.com About The Smart Owl: The Smart Owl is an online tutor marketplace with a carefully curated nest of upskilled educators trained exclusively in the art and science of online teaching. The Smart Owl connects the learners (6yrs-17yrs) to certified tutors and field experts offering a wide range of supplemental school subjects and alternative learning courses to bring out their highest potential. The learners get to handpick an educator of their choice from a nest of tutors, who come from different walks of life, with different expertise and years of experience and varied charges. Media contact: Sujatha R bangalore@ipbindia.com +91-8317335887 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818487/IPB_Smart_Owl_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

