HarperCollins is proud to announce the release of Five Seats of Power: Leadership Insights from the Mahabharata by Raghu Ananthanarayanan

NEW DELHI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Seats of Power is an invaluable guide to becoming the best one can be. It uses insights from the Yoga Shastra and the Mahabharata to offer principles and practices to enable behavioural transformation.

About the book: In Five Seats of Power, Raghu Ananthanarayanan uses insights from the Yoga Shastra and the Mahabharata to offer principles and practices to enable behavioural transformation. Transformation that, in turn, will ignite an individual's natural genius. He presents each of the Pandavas – Yudhishthira, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva – as an archetype of a particular kind of power: of order and stability, passion and action, and curiosity and knowledge, among others. Drawing on each of these archetypal energies, he explores the functional and dysfunctional aspects of the use of power. He examines how, in order to mobilize one's heroic potential, a person must celebrate their desirable qualities, while resolving the dark and compulsive energies within themselves.

The book also includes interviews with visionary business leaders such as N.R. Narayana Murthy and S. Ramadorai, that exemplify the lessons gathered from analysing the heroes from the Mahabharata.

''Power is a double-edged sword and the Mahabharata tells us how power can shape your character. This book reflects my interpretation of the Mahabharata based on fifty years of work with corporates and my deep understanding of Indic wisdom. I have talked about how the five Pandavas represent five different kind of powers that reside inside all of us, which we might not be aware of.'' - Raghu Ananthanarayanan, the author ''Five Seats of Power is a unique book that defines each of the five Pandavas from the Mahabharata as an archetype of a particular kind of power and explains how the reader can utilize these archetypes to reach their potential. It makes the Mahabharata accessible to today's generation. We hope that readers everywhere will benefit from this book.'' - Amrita Mukerji, Managing Editor, HarperCollins India About the author Raghu Ananthanarayanan is one of the chief mentors at Ritambhara Ashram in the Nilgiris. His work involves helping individuals, groups and organizations discover their dharma, and become the best they can be. He has co-founded many organizations focused on inner transformation and its application in various fields. He has also authored several books and papers on yoga, inner transformation and organizational alignment. He can be contacted at raghu.tao@gmail.com.

Genre: Non-fiction/Self-help | FORMAT: Paperback | PAGE EXTENT 292 | PRICE INR 399 About HarperCollins India HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints.

