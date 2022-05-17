Left Menu

Rajasthan PCC to appoint workers under 50 years of age to half of district executive posts

In keeping with the resolutions passed at the Congress partys Nav Sankalp Shivir, the Rajsthan PCC has decided to appoint workers under 50 years of age to half of the posts in district executives.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 10:33 IST
In keeping with the resolutions passed at the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', the Rajsthan PCC has decided to appoint workers under 50 years of age to half of the posts in district executives. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara has given instructions to district presidents of the party in this regard.

They have been instructed that 50 percent posts in the proposed district executive will be given to Congress workers below the age of 50. Also, workers from the OBC, minorities, scheduled castes and tribes and women will be given adequate representation.

He asked district presidents to forward proposals to the PCC in three days.

However, in many districts, the posts of district presidents of the party are lying vacant for a long time. The party had made several appointments, including that of district presidents, in 13 districts in December last year.

The three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir of All India Congress Committee concluded recently in Udaipur.

During the Shivir, the Congress decided that half of its tickets will be given to those below 50 years of age and retirement age will be fixed for those in Parliament, state legislatures and other elected posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

